Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 11:00 Hits: 3

Democrats are bracing for a long, drawn-out primary season.With just six weeks until the Iowa caucuses, some Democrats say they don't expect a likely nominee to emerge anytime soon after early-voting states hold th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475972-democrats-brace-for-bloody-primary-season