Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 15:30 Hits: 5

To assist any "snowflakes" on the receiving end of the campaign's falsehoods and blatant distortions of fact, a point-by-point takedown follows:

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/476005-demolishing-the-trump-campaigns-holiday-guide-to-debating-liberal-snowflakes