Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 16:50 Hits: 4

The Democratic race for the White House has been filled with twists and turns, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) dropping out before the Iowa caucuses and the late e...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/476038-biden-sanders-are-candidates-to-beat-at-end-of-2019