Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 19:07 Hits: 5

President Trump signed an executive order Friday that put into effect a bill that he signed last week that raises pay rates for federal employees.The bill, which Trump signed Dec. 20, gives all federal employees a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476052-trump-signs-order-for-federal-worker-pay-raise