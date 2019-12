Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 13:00 Hits: 3

Well, even though he’s been impeached, Donald Trump has managed to be victorious against those evil leftists waging a War On Christmas. Thankfully, we can now say “Merry Christmas” again!

Of course, the phony “War On Christmas” was conceived in a conservative backwater and amplified on Fox News, in this case by Bill O’Reilly. Enjoy the cartoon, Merry Christmas . . . and Happy Holidays!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1907909