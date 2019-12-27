The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia, China, Iran plan joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Some of Donald Trump's favorite authoritarian regimes are joining forces this week in naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman intended to "deepen exchange and cooperation between the navies of the three countries." That's the explanation given reporters by Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian. Russia, Iran, and China will conduct the operations Dec. 27 through 30.

Wu said that China is using its Xining guided-missile destroyer in the exercises. Iranian armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Aboldazl Shekarchi said that the drills are meant to improve "international commerce security in the region" and "fighting terrorism and piracy," and would "stabilize security" in the region. Because what will make the region feel more secure than knowing Russia and China are teaming up with Iran there?

Britain, France, and Germany are the other signatories, along with Russia and China, to the 2015 deal to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

