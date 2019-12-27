Trump wants to jack up fees for naturalization and DACA renewals. Here's what you can do about it

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 18:30 Hits: 5

The Trump administration is seeking to jack up naturalization fees from $640 to $1,170 and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal fees from from $495 to $765, in a move that will no doubt price out many. In one unprecedented move, the administration also wants asylum-seekers to pay a $50 fee, which would make the U.S. one of the few countries to charge applicants to seek protection. But there is something we can do about this.

The administration must hold a public comment period on this proposed rule before it can be implemented, so this is our chance to speak loudly and oppose this plan that advocates believe could price out hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of immigrants. Already, more than 15,000 comments have been submitted regarding the proposed rule, so click here to submit yours by Dec. 30.

“I am against the proposed changes to the fee schedule,” read one recently submitted comment. “It is obviously meant to create a fee barrier for those who are entitled to benefits but unable to access them.” Regarding the proposal to charge asylum-seekers to seek protection, the commenter wrote, “it is cruel, it is inhumane to ask people who flee everything with nothing on their backs to come up with money.”

Absolutely. As Democratic House members said in their letter to the administration, “The American dream should be available to all those who aspire to it, regardless of wealth or income.” The public comment period for this proposed rule is open through Dec. 30. Click here today to leave your comment opposing these harmful fee increases.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906042