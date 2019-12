Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 02:34 Hits: 3

MSNBC host Chris Hayes argued on Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a “big tactical error” by admitting on Fox News that he was in lockstep with President…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/msnbc-host-chris-hayes-argues-mitch-mcconnell-made-a-big-tactical-error-in-trumps-defense/