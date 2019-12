Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 04:54 Hits: 4

Japan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Middle East to protect ships in volatile seas off the coast of Iran. The deployment is mostly for information-gathering purposes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-to-deploy-warship-and-planes-to-middle-east/a-51804992?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf