Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 08:47 Hits: 6

Authorities in India's most-populous state are bracing for further protests after Friday prayers. At least 16 people have been killed in the state, most of them shot dead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-state-shuts-down-internet-ahead-of-protests/a-51807095?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf