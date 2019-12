Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 07:01 Hits: 4

A Moroccan journalist and activist was charged and detained over a tweet that criticised a court decision, his lawyer said Thursday, the same day a YouTuber was sentenced to four years in prison for "insulting the king" in a video broadcast on social networks.

