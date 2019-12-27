The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Civil unrest, Notre-Dame on fire, and kicking out sexism: 2019 in France

Category: World Hits: 5

The year in France opened and ended with protesters out on the streets as President Emmanuel Macron scraped his way out of the Yellow Vest insurgency, only to land straight into a pension revolt. 2019 saw women battle to stamp out discrimination and abuse in football, procreation rights and everyday life. In between, the world looked on in horror as Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in smoke.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191227-yellow-vests-notre-dame-on-fire-and-kicking-out-sexism-2019-in-france

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version