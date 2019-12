Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 07:00 Hits: 4

Eight months after a devastating fire ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, engineers are preparing for a crucial but complicated step in the herculean restoration effort: removing a mound of scaffolding mangled in the blaze.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-paris-eight-months-later-restoration-12214960