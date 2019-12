Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 08:10 Hits: 5

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured on Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city and slammed into a house, state media reported.

