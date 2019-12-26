Was Marx Right?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 16:03 Hits: 1

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels did not claim only that capitalist development engenders its own contradictions, but also that those contradictions could be overcome only through the “forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.” It is up to governments to carry out – and soon – the reforms needed to prove Marx and Engels wrong.

