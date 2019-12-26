The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Was Marx Right?

Category: World Hits: 1

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels did not claim only that capitalist development engenders its own contradictions, but also that those contradictions could be overcome only through the “forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.” It is up to governments to carry out – and soon – the reforms needed to prove Marx and Engels wrong.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rising-expectations-fueling-latin-america-protests-by-andres-velasco-and-luis-felipe-c-spedes-2019-12

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version