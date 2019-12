Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 16:28 Hits: 1

The recent COP25 climate negotiations in Madrid ended in failure, and global greenhouse-gas emissions continue to increase. At the same time, however, the stunning technological progress during the 2010s makes it possible to cut emissions at a cost far lower than everyone dared hope a decade ago.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-technology-zero-carbon-economy-by-adair-turner-2019-12