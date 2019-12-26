Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 11:00 Hits: 1



a patch of dandelions

in their seedhead prime

each calls out to be picked

a puff of breath or two

will launch

their wish and ours

but the artist

doesn’t obey instinct

she plucks a hopeful head

and contemplates it

she dismantles

hair by hair

each radial wicket

from its nodule

a pile of fractal fluff

a single naked nub

she glues each whitewinged

arrowpin

to a thread she sews

a whisper of a web

and weights it with the found

bones of a tiny bird

in place of progeny

in place of wishes

prodigal beauty

