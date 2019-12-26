The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dandelion

a patch of dandelions
in their seedhead prime

each calls out to be picked

a puff of breath or two
will launch

their wish and ours

but the artist
doesn’t obey instinct

she plucks a hopeful head
and contemplates it

she dismantles
 hair by hair
each radial wicket
from its nodule

a pile of fractal fluff
a single naked nub

she glues each whitewinged
arrowpin
to a thread             she sews

a whisper of a web
and weights it with the found
bones of a tiny bird

in place of progeny
in place of wishes

prodigal beauty

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/156048/dandelion

