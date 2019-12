Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 22:05 Hits: 2

North Korea's yet-to-materialize threat of a "Christmas gift" for the United States is keeping the world on edge.Christmas came and went with no indication of military action or even fiery rhetoric from North Korea...

