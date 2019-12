Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 02:57 Hits: 3

Chelsea Clinton responded Thursday to Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-Ariz.) tweet Christmas Eve depicting a falling television light nearly striking her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and first...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/476001-chelsea-clinton-thanks-arizona-gop-congressman-for-tweet