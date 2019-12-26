Media Matters 'Misinformer of the Year': Giuliani pal and co-conspirator John Solomon

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 23:45 Hits: 2

This is a great lede: "All sorts of frauds, miscreants, liars, grifters, and charlatans are drawn to right-wing media. Even amid such a wretched group, it stands out when multiple witnesses testify to Congress that a conservative columnist colluded with agents of the president to advance a fabricated story intended to blow up an entire presidential election."

Who achieved that this year? Who did all that "while aiding in a plot to extort a foreign government into supporting the effort, which has led to the president of the United States being impeached"? Of course it's John Solomon, who has been peddling his right-wing shtick for more than a decade. Back in 2012, Columbia Journalism Review called him out for "a history of bending the truth to his storyline" and said he "was notorious for massaging facts to conjure phantom scandals." That didn't stop him from finding work in journalism, however, and from his perch as executive vice president of digital video at The Hill beginning in 2017, he reliably amplified the craziest of pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

Like the one that got him this recognition from Media Matters: that it was Ukraine and not Russia that interfered in the 2016 election. He was remarkably prolific in his close coordination with Rudy Giuliani in the scheme to extort Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation of Joe Biden and thus interfering in the 2020 election. "Starting on March 20, Solomon published 45 columns in The Hill aimed at discrediting the Russia investigation, 12 of which were primarily focused on planting the seeds of this new Ukrainian element of the conspiracy theory." In addition, he "brought the conspiracy theory to Fox News and Fox Business, where he has appeared at least 92 times since March 20 to push elements of the conspiracy theory."

Fox, in fact, hired him in October, after he announced he was leaving The Hill. After Solomon's work featured prominently in the impeachment hearings, that paper's editor in chief announced "a meticulous review of opinion columns written by John Solomon on the subject of Ukraine that will be handled by a team of editors and reporters." Of course, none of that will make any difference to Fox. He'll still be there, still spouting his conspiracy theories, undermining the nation's law enforcement, and putting the 2020 election in jeopardy.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1907976