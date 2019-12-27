This Week in Statehouse Action: Boxing Daze edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 01:18 Hits: 2

Maybe you’re celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah, or maybe it’s Boxing Day, or maybe you’re observing the first day of Kwanzaa, or maybe it’s just another Thursday.

Regardless, the only holidays Statehouse Action observes are stuff like the first day of session, or crossover, or sine die.

It’s super tough to find cards for those

But no one gets those days off, and the next ones are in 2020 anyway, so here we are. Last Statehouse Action of the year.

(Of the decade, actually.)

And 2020 is going to bring quite a lot of said Action.

Yes, there’s a presidential election, and that’s Very Important, but this November is Democrats’ last chance to break gerrymandered GOP majorities in key states before legislatures (most of them, anyway) redraw congressional and legislative districts in 2021.

Eleven months is basically a political lifetime, so there’s no telling what might happen between now and Nov. 3, but Democrats nationwide appear likely to find themselves in a better position for the upcoming round of redistricting than they were for the last one.

… but that’s really not saying much.

(I’d make a joke about “Memory” here but I don’t think I’m allowed to now because of the Cats movie): After the 2010 elections, Republicans held majorities in 57 out of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, Democrats held majorities in just 39, and two chambers were tied.

This disproportionate level of chamber control led to Republicans completely controlling the drawing of 193 U.S. House districts in the last round of redistricting. Democrats, on the other hand, controlled the drawing of just 44 congressional districts.

So, with just one more election in almost every state legislature (Virginia, New Jersey, Louisiana, Maryland, and Alabama have no legislative general elections in 2020, and the Michigan state Senate isn’t up) before Redistmageddon 2.0, where do Democrats stand in terms of majority control of statehouses?

After the 2019 elections, Democrats hold majorities in 40 chambers (including the Alaska House, which is a … unique situation ), Republicans control 58 (Nebraska’s unicameral legislature is ostensibly nonpartisan, which is why this only adds up to 98 legislative chambers). Thanks not only to these shifts in legislative chamber majorities, but also to recent reforms at the ballot box and changes in governorships, Republicans would completely control the drawing of 37% of congressional districts if new maps were drawn, like, tomorrow. This is an improvement over the 44% the GOP completely controlled in 2011, but it’s not a situation Democrats are exactly content with. Oh, also these numbers are based on current apportionment of congressional seats among the states, which will most definitely change after next year’s Census results are accounted for. Democrats’ best chance to knock that GOP seat percentage down next fall is in Texas, where Democrats need to pick up nine seats to flip the state House and end GOP trifecta control there. Other key redistricting targets are Michigan (House), Pennsylvania (House), and North Carolina, where it appears Democrats are fielding candidates in every single state Senate district and are reportedly on track to run in almost every House district, too.

Well, there’s plenty of time to talk Redistmageddon (yes, I’m making this a thing, apologies in advance) as 2020 gets under way.

In the meantime, the final Statehouse Action of 2019 seems like a good place to talk about one of the most important (in my extremely not humble opinion) stories of the year.

Democracy lol: In 2018, voters didn’t just deliver six new state legislative majorities to Democrats. Americans went to the ballot box in over half a dozen states last year to approve progressive policies that didn’t stand a chance in those states’ (mostly) GOP-gerrymandered statehouses.

Oh, and while we’re talking about Missouri, here’s one for the THESE. PEOPLE. MAKE. LAWS. file:

As one does

Speaking of truly awful politicians … I mean, Mike Moon is bad, but at least he’s not, like, a domestic terrorist.

Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, on the other hand … well, according to an investigation commissioned by the state House, very much is.

Make an offer of Peace before declaring war. i. Not a negotiation or compromise of righteousness. ii. Must surrender on terms of justice and righteousness: 1. Stop all abortions; 2. No same-sex marriage; 3. No idolatry or occultism; 4. No communism; and 5. Must obey Biblical law. iii. If they yield – must pay share of work or taxes. iv. If they do not yield – kill all males.

The 108-page report found that Shea “planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside of Washington over a three-year period.” If you’re wondering, those armed conflicts were the 2016 armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, an armed standoff in 2014 in Nevada, and an armed conflict in Idaho in 2015. Washington House GOP leadership immediately called on Shea to resign and suspended him from the Republican caucus. His fellow lawmakers are not, as yet, prepared to expel him from the legislature. Washington’s constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote for expulsion—meaning Democrats need nine Republicans to join them in voting to boot Shea. This isn’t exactly Shea’s first brush with extremist notoriety. He’s actually a well-established right-wing militant extremist. In 2018, two former “allies” of Shea who’d become uncomfortable with his conduct and rhetoric released a document the lawmaker had been distributing: “ Biblical Basis for War .” It’s a sort of blueprint on how to successfully wage a “holy” war against … someone? It’s not super clear. But this section, under “Rules of War,” is pretty damn clear (emphasis mine):Shea also has used his platform as a state legislator (he was first elected in 2008) to advocate for the establishment of a 51st state out of the eastern half of Washington called “Liberty.” Anyway, Shea’s general scariness isn’t exactly news, but this report brings an urgency to his well-known extremism. Smart money’s on him not resigning, expulsion seems possible but is a stretch at present, but he’s up for election next fall and faces a primary opponent in the meantime, so maybe his district’s voters decide they’ve had enough of him and show him the door (the 4th Legislative District went for Trump 56-35 , by the by).

Speaking of truly awful politicians, part 2: If you’re worried that the awful pardons of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, discussed in this space last week, might go unaddressed, well, there’s some promising news on that front.

It seems that the FBI is looking into those pardons , which, as you may recall, include multiple murders and people convicted of sexually assaulting children. In fact, when asked in a radio interview last week why he didn’t leave the child rapist case for his successor to consider, Bevin was forced to ask for clarification : “Which one, though?”

Welp, that’s a wrap for this week, this year, and this decade. Thanks for hanging in for the bad puns and worse jokes and random themes and all the rest. You’re a champ, and you deserve to take the rest of the year off to celebrate that. Just print this out and show it to your boss, I’m sure she totally agrees with me.

