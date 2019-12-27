In spite of Trump sabotage, Obamacare enrollments just slightly decreased for 2020 plan year

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 02:00 Hits: 3

Despite the Trump administration's out-and-out sabotage and malign neglect of the Affordable Care Act and open enrollment for under it, enrollments for the 2020 plan year have remained fairly steady. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Friday that 8.3 million people had signed up on HeathCare.gov ahead of the Dec. 18 deadline.

That deadline had been extended by three days from the original because of widespread technical failures on the website, failures that may or may not have been a result of that malign neglect mentioned above. Nonetheless, this was just a 2% drop from last year overall. There were 2 million brand-new enrollees, an increase of 36,000 new customers from last year. Florida had the biggest number of enrollments at 1.9 million, more than 100,000 more than last year. Likewise, Texas enrolled more than last year by 30,000, giving it a total of 1.1 million enrollments.

Meanwhile, our friend Charles Gaba, aka brainwrap, has the reminder that 27% of the population can still get covered. They live in the eight states that are still signing people up, with deadlines in some cases extended as far as Jan. 31. Those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington state. Check his site out for all those deadlines and links to the states' exchanges.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1907982