Thursday night owls open thread: The Green New Deal as economic development

In a lengthy article in The American Prospect’s “Special Report: The Practical Path to Saving Planet,” Harold Meyerson writes—The Green New Deal as Economic Development. It can create millions of jobs. It can compensate old-economy workers who lose theirs. It can rebuild America:

[...] In 2018, there were already approximately 2.1 million workers in the green-energy field: 1.3 million in such energy efficiency occupations as retrofitting, 800,000 in solar and wind energy. Any projections for the number of jobs that a Green New Deal would add to these totals depend, of course, on the level of carbon reduction the project seeks to reach, and by what year. University of Massachusetts economist Robert Pollin, who did work for the Department of Energy during the early years of the Obama presidency on the $90 billion share of the stimulus that went to green energy, has authored the most comprehensive reports on what a Green New Deal would look like in three states: New York, Washington, and Colorado. The reports outline what each state would need to do to reduce its carbon emissions by 90 percent by the year 2050, and how many jobs such a change would both create and eliminate. While he has only done preliminary work on a nationwide report, Pollin estimates that if the federal government set that 90 percent by 2050 target and allocated the funds required to reach it, it would create roughly five million new jobs in the first year of the project, rising to 7.5 million in later years.

The number of new jobs each state would create varies not just by population, of course, but also by how much of its energy is already produced by clean sources. [...]

Based on Pollin’s three state reports, it appears that a very rough one-third of the jobs the Green New Deal would generate would be blue-collar construction jobs, while the others would be jobs maintaining, running, and administering wind and solar power. The creation of construction jobs is important not just in itself, but also because construction workers and their unions have often been the most skeptical about the promise that a Green New Deal economy could enable them to maintain, much less improve, their living standards. Indeed, in some states, construction unions are allied with oil companies in opposing Green New Deal initiatives.

Absent Green New Deal plans that prioritize good jobs, their skepticism is understandable. The majority, and certainly the plurality, of construction jobs in any Green New Deal would be in retrofitting the tens of millions of buildings in the nation, and most of the retrofitting jobs created by the Obama stimulus had an hourly wage of no more than $15, which would be a step down for workers in the building trades. Under a Green New Deal, however, major retrofitting of office towers and apartment buildings would require serious construction work by serious construction workers, and could pay accordingly.

One way to ensure decent pay is to require that all such construction work be done under project labor agreements, which mandate bargaining between management and construction unions for the work to proceed. Another is that work be covered under prevailing-wage legislation (which currently exists in 28 states), which requires the payment of prevailing—customarily, union—wages on all public projects. A third requirement is that projects hire new workers from union or joint union-management apprenticeship programs.[...]