Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 15:02 Hits: 3

An Iowa woman is reportedly facing an additional attempted murder charge after police said she hit a 12-year-old boy with her car the same day she ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/475944-woman-who-says-she-hit-teen-who-looked-mexican-charged-with-hitting-black-child