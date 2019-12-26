Abbreviated pundit round-up: Saudi whitewash; axing food stamps; planting trees no climate panacea

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 12:35 Hits: 3

John Nichols at The Nation writes—President Scrooge and His Dickensian Cabal:

The term “Dickensian” has come to refer to individuals or cabals that call to mind the more nefarious of the characters Charles Dickens conjured in his 19th century novels. At this time of year, we are often inclined to imagine that the most Dickensian of characters was Ebenezer Scrooge. We can be quite certain that Dickens, keeping with tradition, would have called out the Scrooges of the Trump administration, who have been especially busy amidst this Christmastide. Maintaining the austerity regime of this cruel presidency, they have promulgated a new rule that is expected to cut off roughly 700,000 unemployed people from the “food stamp” benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Trump aides claim that the cuts, which are to be implemented early next year, will force more people to work. There is no evidence that they are right and much to point out, as does The Atlantic, that “many of these people share their benefits with their family and social networks, including children and elderly family members. The ripple effects of the planned cuts will hurt this larger group of people too.”

Steyer & Bloomberg have spent $200 million so far. That's in ballpark of what it'd take to pay off cost of Florida's new poll tax, & enable everyone covered by Amendment 4 to register.But @FLRightsRestore has raised only $289K in its drive to help people pay off court debt. https://t.co/bLgjb4WVyh December 25, 2019

Agnes Callamard is the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and director of Global Freedom of Expression at Columbia University. At The Washington Post , she writes—The Khashoggi verdict is exactly what impunity looks like. It must be denounced:

The execution of Khashoggi demands an investigation into the chain of command to identify the masterminds as well as those who incited, allowed or turned a blind eye to the murder, potentially up to Mohammed bin Salman himself. Such an investigation has not taken place. The proceedings so far have also neglected to address the cleanup of the murder scene by 18 Saudi officials at the consulate in Istanbul over more than 10 days. This itself constituted obstruction of justice and a violation of the Minnesota Protocol for the investigation of arbitrary killings. All of this was then compounded by holding the trial behind closed doors, even though there was no justification for doing so under international law. It is worth noting that, in other cases, the Saudi government has chosen to publicize charges against human rights activists. Its improper secrecy on this occasion thus raises serious questions. The court’s verdict itself makes little sense, given the evidence. It appears to have determined either that the killing was an accident or was planned at the last minute by team leaders on site once they determined they could not kidnap Khashoggi alive. But the evidence clearly shows that his killing was no accident: dismemberment requires planning. The forensic doctor was recruited at least 24 hours before the crime, and that dismemberment was discussed before it actually occurred.

William Rivers Pitt at TruthOut writes—All I Want for Christmas Is the Truth:

Trump did not invent lying, any more than he invented feral capitalism and the climate catastrophe it has spawned. He is a front man for the triumph of profitable lies, the latest of many front men, and the lack of reaction to the Post report shows that triumph is almost complete. That he is so shamelessly vivid in his lies demonstrates the comfort of the liars he speaks for. They barely have to try anymore. “Tell the truth and shame the Devil,” goes the old saying, but I have a better idea: Tell the truth and shame the president. Channel your inner Whitman and sound the truth from the rooftops of the world. No more shrugs, no more We already knew that responses to the intolerable and the unconscionable. Confront the lies with fury, and when they come cloaked in Trumpian gibberish, tear that cloak asunder. They want to wear us down. Do not let them. Lies have astonishing power, never more so than when they go uncontested. If we are to be free of this man and all that he represents, the truth is our most formidable weapon.

Jamil Smith at Rolling Stone writes—The Tulsa Massacre Warns Us Not to Trust History to Judge Trump on Impeachment:

White racists have long used bombing as a tactic, but they also dropped explosives onto black people from the air. You may have learned this recently from a popular television show. I doubt sincerely that you learned it in a high school history class. The kerosene bombing of “Negro Wall Street,” as Booker T. Washington initially labeled the prosperous Greenwood section of Tulsa, Oklahoma, stands out even amid the maelstrom of violence in the opening scenes of Watchmen’s premiere episode. (When it aired, explainers and even curriculums abounded online to help people understand that what they had seen, as horrible as it was, wasn’t fiction.) The superlative HBO series — which expanded the universe of Alan Moore’s seminal late-Eighties graphic novel — imagines a world in which that days-long 1921 massacre of black people in Tulsa sparked a series of events in the city that led to a reckoning 98 years later involving masked heroes and cops, a neo-Klan, two megalomaniac geniuses, and a fight for more power than any human can be trusted with. Speaking of which, Damon Lindelof and the rest of the show’s creators experienced only dumb luck when Donald Trump, the white-nationalist president of the United States, became the subject of an impeachment inquiry during their run. The show offered a belated lesson on how the 1921 massacre manifested and later resonated throughout generations, much like an inherited cellular mutation, and it seems that the varied cruelties of Trump policy may experience something similar. More indirectly, though, the show is a reminder that history isn’t some objective record, carved into a stone tablet and preserved for all to judge objectively. History, when it isn’t used to manipulate and intimidate, has often been insufficient at holding officials accountable. In that way, the manner in which Watchmen educated the public about Tulsa actually helped expose the folly of much of the rhetoric emerging from impeachment coverage. [...]

Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian writes—You're not helping, Obama—just reinforcing myths about men v. women:

Women are “indisputably” better than men, according to renowned male feminist Barack Obama. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything,” the former president recently opined at a private leadership event in Singapore. Thanks for the vote of confidence, Obama, but that’s complete nonsense. If every nation on earth was run by a woman like Jacinda Ardern it might be true. If the world were run by the likes of Aung San Suu Kyi, however, it would be quite another story. Women, you’ll be amazed to know, are not a monolithic group. Obama’s sweeping statements about women aren’t just facile, they’re supremely unhelpful. They reinforce the myth that women and men are innately different; that women are biologically programmed to be more cooperative and compassionate than men. We’re not. We’re just socially conditioned to be people-pleasers. And, from day one, we’re held to higher standards than men; “boys will be boys” but girls are expected to be angels.

Sunspot and Reyes vs the people playing them in new mutants.And these were from comics WITHIN THE LAST 3 MONTHS pic.twitter.com/wQjiHDJzc4 December 26, 2019

Bernie Sanders and Rashida Tlaib at The Guardian write—Trump's holiday menu: handouts for billionaires, hunger for the poor:

[W]hat about government generosity for those who actually need help? Tax dollars are somehow much harder to come by when they’re not going to handouts for the rich. The average person in poverty, struggling to put food on the table, gets about $134 a month in nutrition assistance. Now, just in time for the holidays, Trump has finalized the first of three policies that will make this disparity even more obscene. Two years after passing a $1.5tn tax giveaway to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations, the Trump administration plans to strip 3.7 million people of their nutrition benefits. The administration’s first step is to kick 700,000 adults off of nutrition assistance as they struggle to find work. The second step: trying to punish families who have high childcare and housing costs. And third, they want to hurt families who already are making difficult choices between food or heat. Together, the three proposals will cut billions of dollars from one of our nation’s leading anti-poverty programs. Meanwhile, the Republican tax scam is working exactly as planned. Today, the richest 400 billionaires pay lower taxes than any group in America – including the poor. Nearly 100 of the top Fortune 500 companies now pay nothing in taxes.

Ganesh Sitaraman at The New Republic writes—The Collapse of Neoliberalism. The long-dominant ideology brought us forever wars, the Great Recession, and extreme inequality. Good riddance:

With the 2008 financial crash and the Great Recession, the ideology of neoliberalism lost its force. The approach to politics, global trade, and social philosophy that defined an era led not to never-ending prosperity but utter disaster. “Laissez-faire is finished,” declared French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan admitted in testimony before Congress that his ideology was flawed. In an extraordinary statement, Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd declared that the crash “called into question the prevailing neoliberal economic orthodoxy of the past 30 years—the orthodoxy that has underpinned the national and global regulatory frameworks that have so spectacularly failed to prevent the economic mayhem which has been visited upon us.” For some, and especially for those in the millennial generation, the Great Recession and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan started a process of reflection on what the neoliberal era had delivered. Disappointment would be an understatement: the complete wreckage of economic, social, and political life would be more accurate. In each of these arenas, looking at the outcomes that neoliberalism delivered increasingly called into question the worldview itself. Start with the economy. Over the course of the neoliberal era, economies around the world have become more and more unequal. In the United States, the wealthiest 1 percent took home about 8.5 percent of the national income in 1976. After a generation of neoliberal policies, in 2014 they captured more than 20 percent of national income. In Britain, the top 1 percent captured more than 14 percent of national income—more than double the amount they took home in the late 1970s. The story is the same in Australia: The top 1 percent took about 5 percent of national income in the 1970s and doubled that to 10 percent by the late 2000s. As the rich get richer, wages have been stagnant for workers since the late 1970s. Between 1979 and 2008, 100 percent of income growth in the U.S. went to the top 10 percent of Americans. The bottom 90 percent actually saw a decline in their income. […]

It's strange to me that so much of the literature out there on how to survive if civilization collapses, the government goes full fascist, etc. is based on "hole up--or keep on the move--with yourself and/or your family."When *communities* are what help people survive. December 25, 2019

Bibi van de Zee at The Guardian writes—Planting trees is only a good news story if it’s done right:

On the one hand, huge amounts of energy are going into reforesting the world. The amount of tree cover is actually rising. The 2011 Bonn challenge aims to bring 350m hectares (864.5m acres) of degraded land into restoration by 2030, and countries have already signed up 170m hectares. A impressive number of sometimes surprising countries have increased their forest cover by more than 20% over the last 25 years: China, Belarus, Chile, France, Greece, India, Iran, Morocco, the Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Turkey. It can really, at moments, seem like some kind of success story. But the ancient forests, the original, complex, messy forests, continue to disappear, and some of the most enthusiastic signatories to the Bonn challenge have seen some of the worst losses. Argentina, for example, has committed to planting 1m hectares, but meanwhile the ancient Gran Chaco in the north continues to vanish, replaced by huge fields of soy to feed the farm animals of the world. [...] Even the apparently cheering news that global tree cover is growing is less than it seems, explains Tim Rayden of the Oxford Forestry Institute. “There is a big difference between tree cover and forests.” A large number of countries, for example, are planning to fill their commitments with commercial plantations – but plantations, which are harvested every 10 years or more regularly, are very much less effective than tropical forests at capturing carbon

Tom Engelhardt at TomDispatch writes—Is Donald Trump the Second 9/11?

Admittedly, President Trump has proved to be the symptom from hell. To give him full credit, he’s now remarkably hard-at-tweet dismantling the various alliances, agreements, and organizations that U.S. leaders had assembled, since 1945, to make this country the Great Britain (and beyond) of the second half of the twentieth century and that’s an accomplishment of the first order. And keep in mind the context for so much of this: it’s happening in a country that may be experiencing an unprecedented kind of inequality. It’s producing billionaires at a staggering clip with just three men already possessing wealth equivalent to that of half the rest of the population; this, mind you, at a moment when the globe's 26 richest people reportedly are worth as much as half of everyone else, or 3.8 billion people. And this in a world in which, as the income of that poorest half of humanity continues to decline, the wealth of billionaires increases by $2.5 billion a day and a new billionaire is minted every two days. Had all of this not already been so and had a sense of decline not been in the air, it’s inconceivable that those heartland white Americans who had come to feel themselves on the losing end of developments in this country would have sent a charlatan billionaire into the White House to represent them (or at least to give the finger to the Washington establishment). And all this on a planet that itself, in climate terms, appears to be in unprecedented decline. Think of the above as part of what's come down, metaphorically speaking, since those towers in New York fell more than 18 years ago.

Nancy Le Tourneau at The Washington Monthly writes—The Questions That Will Ultimately Define Who We Are: “”

In his article calling for the removal of Donald Trump from office, Mark Galli of Christianity Today noted the unambiguous evidence that the president has abused his power. But then he added this. The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused. That gets to the heart of the issue about Trump for many people of faith. The man has demonstrated a lack of morality in how he conducts himself in office, as well as in his personal life. Beyond his history of sexually abusing women (and bragging about it), are the ubiquitous lies. As we witnessed once again during the rally in Michigan when Trump suggested that Representative John Dingell was looking up from hell, there is also the cruelty. When it comes to the latter, Kathleen Parker wrote that it is a shame that cruelty isn’t an impeachable offense. But I was immediately reminded of the powerful piece from Adam Serwer titled, “The Cruelty Is the Point.”

Michael Harriot at The Root writes—#NotAllHistorians: Some White People Are Upset That the New York Times' 1619 Project Isn’t Centered in Whiteness:

[W]hen The New York Times created the 1619 Project to commemorate the arrival of the first Africans in the American colonies, of course white people were upset. Andrew Sullivan (whose status as an intellectual rests solely on the notion of saying stupid shit in a British accent) called the Times’ journalistic historiography an act of neo-Marxist “liberal activism.” New York magazine’s Eric Levitz said it was steeped in “anti-white politics.” And, on Saturday, a group of white historians’ crusade to re-reframe the undertaking in their own likeness culminated in a letter to the Times asking: “But-what-about-wypipo?” The letter was written by Victoria Bynum, Texas State University; James M. McPherson, Princeton University; James Oakes, City University of New York; Sean Wilentz, Princeton University; and Gordon S. Wood of Brown University. Their whole consternation came solely from the fact that the NY Times’ comprehensive historiography wasn’t centered in whiteness. Seriously, that’s it. Led by McPherson, the League of Concerned Caucasians have individually and collectively expressed outrage that they were not asked to contribute to the project. As if they were the keepers of America’s history, they want a list of the historians who did partake in it, along with corrections of what they call “misleading” information and “factual errors.” However, the errors and misinformation cited by the ignoble adversaries of black thought are all based on white Americans’ perception of history.

Joe L. Del Bosque at the Los Angeles Times writes—How a bipartisan bill in Congress could save farms like mine:

As a child, I picked melons in California’s San Joaquin Valley alongside my dad. Now, decades later, I own a 2,000-acre farm, employ a full-time staff of 25 and hire up to 300 more people at peak harvest. Most of them are immigrants. As both a laborer and an owner, I understand how important immigrant labor is to American agriculture — and the critical problem we’ve reached with worker shortages. Without providing farmers a consistent, legal workforce, our entire agricultural economy is at risk. That’s why I applaud the House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act this month. This timely legislation, supported by a majority of Democrats and 34 Republicans, would give legal status and a pathway to citizenship for more than 325,000 undocumented farmworkers. It’s not the definitive solution to our labor problems, but it’s an important start. Now we need the Senate to join the effort and stand up for pragmatic reform. Every farmer knows how difficult it is to find reliable workers. My employees work in the sun for up to 10 hours a day, seven days a week handpicking our melons, asparagus and cherries. Like most farmers, we’ve tried to hire U.S. citizens. But most of them don’t seem to want to do this work, which means we must rely on immigrants. But the H-2A visa program for employing temporary workers, which many farmers use to staff up during the harvest, is an incredibly slow process. You cannot count on the timely arrival of workers. I’ve lost money because my crop rotted in the field when workers weren’t able to get there on time.

