You know that trainload of hundreds of bills Senate Republicans have blocked? Here's a linked list

While impeachment understandably is getting most of the attention now, in our messaging to the nation Democrats should keep reminding the public that the attack on the Constitution did not begin when Divine Right Donald stepped into the Oval Office and plunked himself down in the big chair behind the big desk nearly three years ago. Nor did the effort to stomp most Democrat-introduced legislation begin on that dreadful day.

Donald Trump was still a joke candidate when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to undermine the Constitution by refusing even to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s moderate choice of Merrick Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. And the presidency wasn’t even a gleam in Trump’s eye when McConnell, in 2009, before Obama was even sworn in, vowed to follow Rush Limbaugh’s implicit advice and try to force the new president to fail by blocking everything he tried to do. First up was stopping any legislation to soften the impacts and shorten the duration of the economic crash that had sent the economy into the most devastating economic downturn since the 1930s. Less than a handful of renegade Republicans was the only reason that recession-ameliorating legislation managed to clear the Senate. The blockade got worse when Republicans regained congressional control after the 2010 election.

So what we have going on now, legislatively speaking, is not an aberration from the recent GOP norm, but rather an extremist extension of it. Republicans have concocted a message of their own that they repeat endlessly: Do-nothing congressional Democrats have failed to work across the aisle or to generate any useful legislation since Trump arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This flat-out fabrication is no surprise coming from the man of 15,000 lies or the likes of the Republican toadies on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees who claim the impeachment inquiry is a hoax because Democrats failed to seek the testimony of witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s devious stratagem in Ukraine. This assertion totally ignores Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony and the subpoenas the White House got more than a dozen witnesses to defy. Just as they ignore McConnell’s defiantly throwing up obstacles to all but the most innocuous legislation.

But, as disinformation specialists know so well, repeat a lie often enough and a certain portion of the populace will believe it’s true. You can fool some of the people all of the time, and that obviously can be enough to achieve whatever scheme you have in mind. Saying Democrats have not done anything can act like an ad jingle, permanently engraving BS on the brain of fooled people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a few other Democrats have taken public note of the Republican blockade:

The numbers originally came from the House Democratic Party Communications Committee in this Nov. 22 press release. Below is a linked list of bills the House had passed as of Dec. 5, 283 of which Democrats call “bipartisan.” To get that label, a bill only requires a single vote from across the aisle, and a few of these bills only received one. But some received overwhelming Republican support in the House. This makes no difference to McConnell.

Of the 383 bills that have been passed by the House, 82% are still bottled up in the Senate. This list does not include House resolutions. If you click here, you can see bills and resolutions that have passed the House and the Senate and become law, bills that have passed the House and the Senate and are awaiting action by the White House, and bills that have passed the House and are awaiting action in the Senate.

LIST OF BILLS PASSED BY THE HOUSE AND AWAITING ACTION IN THE SENATE

Examples of Bipartisan House Bills Stalled in the Senate Include:

H.R.5 , Equality Act H.R.6 , The American Dream and Promise Act H.R.7 , Paycheck Fairness Act H.R.8 , Bipartisan Background Checks Act H.R.9 , Climate Action Now Act H.R.987 , Protecting People With Pre-Existing Conditions/Lowering Drug Costs H.R.582 , Raise The Wage Act H.R.397 , Rehabilitation For Multiemployer Pensions Act (The Butch Lewis Act) H.R.1585 , Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act H.R.1644 , Save The Internet Act H.R 2722 , Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act H.R.2513 , The Corporate Transparency Act H.R.1112 , Enhanced Background Checks H.R.1994 , Secure Act/Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act H.R.205 1941 – Banning Offshore Drilling on Atlantic, Pacific, Eastern Gulf & ANWR Coasts H.R.1423 , Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act More than 30 bills to support veterans

Other Examples of Bills Stalled in the Senate that Democrats Support:

H.R.1 , For The People Act H.R.4617 , Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act H.R.1500 , Consumers First Act

The first 283 are “bipartisan.” The final 32 were supported by Democrats only.

Passed with Democratic votes only:

