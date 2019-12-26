What's the worst holiday song you've ever heard?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 01:00 Hits: 3

It is quite likely, reader, that you have a favorite song. It is also likely that you have at least one song that you absolutely cannot stand, one noise-based approximation of music that you consider to be hell's licensed elevator music. It is even more likely that you don't have one of each, but 20, because as ear-havers we contain multitudes, and heaven knows contributions to the first list can end up on the second, for reasons ranging from a bad memory to the simple passage of time.

But what is the worst holiday song?

I'm asking this for personal reasons. Earlier in the month my daughter had her wisdom teeth out, which meant driving from that office directly to the pharmacy, which meant waiting in a pharmacy chair for longer than the actual surgery took while the prescription for the pain medication she would be needing, ahem, real damn quick was taken through the basement minotaur maze and deposited in the Grail of Many Translations, and the resulting pills were strapped to the leg of an insurance-provider-approved carrier pigeon for a perilous flight back to the surface.

And they had Christmas music playing, of the very specific sort sold in very specific compilations, the ones marked, "and this is what God-fearing America was like before rock music RUINED EVERYTHING FOREVER." And I died. It killed me. I made it through six songs, or possibly seven, but then everything turned white and snowy and gauzy. I saw myself slumped in a chair and knew that I was dead and that my daughter would be waiting in the car for, literally, forever. It was the Christmas music, the coroner would say, glaring at the pharmacy owners with the quiet fury of a man who had zipped up countless body bags in the last week, all of them in the aisles and at the checkout counters of our town's various retail establishments. Of course it was the Christmas music.

And then the pharmacy tech at the front counter called my name, and I got better.

I can stomach Burl Ives singing about Rudolph. Not my cup of tea, but not the Three Mile Island of holiday music either. There are a great many people who have recently identified “Baby, It's Cold Outside” as the absolute worst holiday song, but I'm of mixed opinions on that. If the holiday season includes Halloween, it is an appropriately harrowing narrative about (I think?) a serial killer trying to coax women into his unmarked van. Patton Oswalt identified the tortuously maudlin “The Christmas Shoes” as the single worst Christmas song and made a damn compelling case, I'll give you that. There's that song by, ahem, one particular Beatle that is so agonizing to listen to that we dare not speak its name.

But there is one song that sets me off. I can't explain it. I can't help it. It simply causes me to die, every time I hear it. I am encorpsened.

“(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays,” sung by Perry Como.

What, that, you say? That's nothing! That doesn't even register on the Holiday Broken Glass-O-Meter. On the scale of painful songs, that one is a zero-point-zero, and your opinion is so wrong, HUNTER, that I am never going to give any of my long-hoarded damns about anything you say from here on in.

That's fine. I understand. But to me, it is the song that causes me to die. I don't like being dead, because it's inconvenient and pisses me off, so I try to avoid it—but there it is. In the pharmacy. Waiting behind stacked bottles of Ensure, lurking underneath the rumble of Burl Ives until, BAM. Time for your dirt nap, pharmacy-goers. See you in Christmas Hell.

Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays 'Cause no matter how far away you roam

There's the setup. It's nice to be home on the holidays. Okay, fine, we'll accept that. Anything else?

When you pine for the sunshine of a friendly gaze For the holidays you can't beat home sweet home.

We've established that part already. You like home. This is not a bold take, but again—that's fine. Not everything is going to be a treatise.

But then everything goes absolutely off the rails. You thought this was going somewhere? It's not. It is so, so not. In fact, we're not going to even make it a song anymore, we're just going to Shatner-croon some lines here and we're going to forget that we just established a rhyme scheme that everyone in the pharmacy is now aware of—they heard you do that, but no, go to hell, rhyme scheme. Go to hell, everything else. Forget songwriting, forget singing, I'm just going to talk about my day for a bit.

I met a man who lives in Tennessee, and he was heading for Pennsylvania and some homemade pumpkin pie.

That's it. That's it, that's the song's hook. Why is it great to be home for the holidays? We're still not clear, but that's no longer important. The actual purpose of the song is to tell us that our singer, the person filling the pharmacy with the ghosts of Christmas past, met some dude who crossed state lines. Why did he take this journey? Pie.

For pie? That's the thing? It wasn't the sunshine of a friendly gaze after all that brought him home, it was just for ... pie?

Does he know they sell pie in several states these days?

Again, that's the hook. We're going to repeat that bit again, later in the song, because interstate travel is the whole damn point of our little musical bit, and I'm not even kidding.

From Pennsylvania folks are traveling Down to Dixie's sunny shore

Yeah, people go both to and from places. We've established a holiday trade triangle, from Tennessee to Pennsylvania to "Dixie's sunny shore." It's apparently pie-based.

From Atlantic to Pacific Gee the traffic is terrific!

Aaaaaand there's our rhyme scheme back. Sorry, had to pop off to the bar for a bit, everyone! What'd I miss?

The return of our missing basic song structures aside, it's at this point where it's beginning to look like our singer is just trolling us. The traffic is terrific, he croons croonily, his handsome face blank of the majestic sneer so evident in his words. Eat traffic, you bastards.

That's basically the whole song. We get a bunch of repeats and slight alterations, but the premise of our holiday song is (1) I met an anonymous person whose identity, history, and life goals can be boiled down to I like pie, and (2) boy, how 'bout that traffic, amirite? These are the two points intended to bring home our central musical premise: Being Home, for the Holidays, is good.

I mean, maybe it's not, for some people, but screw those people. They probably hate pie.

What's important to explain here, in my defense, is that there's more to this song than the lyrics. It's the presentation that really brings this home. There are long pauses, which are the parts where the now-unseen dancing around happens, and a heavenly chorus that repeats these insanely pedestrian and downright insulting lines as if they are reading from Holy Scripture, and this may be, and I do not mean this as pejoratively as it is going to come off, quite possibly the Whitest song in the pantheon of American songs. This is a song for the slice of America that owned jello molds and used them on every possible occasion. This is a song for people who have finally begrudgingly accepted the Irish, but still need some convincing about the Italians. (Perry Como, the crooner here, was the son of Italian immigrants and the nation's officially designated, notarized-and-everything Backup Sinatra, so, as a fellow Italian American, I can't explain that vibe either, but there it is and I'm standing by it.)

This is a song for Americans who would take up arms, by God, if you pointed “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” in their general direction.

But most of all, this song has contempt for the listener. This song is about home and hearth and THAT GUY I MET and CAN YOU BELIEVE THE TRAFFIC UP IN HERE? Buddy, you don't even have freeways, yet I can show you a churning sea of lanes you couldn't get across even if you had this whole damn song to do it, dance numbers included. This song doesn't need to rhyme because Pennsylvania, that's why, and you can go to hell for asking.

I know. I know. There's something here I'm not getting. I am not understanding the grandeur of the Hollywood era, or of the fat and happy postwar years before the American Troubles, I am not getting the deep messages hidden somewhere in this tumor of a song by songwriters better than I am in every way.

I didn't say it was rational. I am only saying that this particular song, this one right here, and this particular recording of it, has rendered me dead every time I have heard it. There are good Christmas songs, like “Africa” by Toto, and Christmas songs I do not get. And that's okay. I just died is all.

So what's your version? What is the song you cannot stand, but will not go away? Don't be shy. The worst you can do is kill someone, when you pipe up with it, and I think we can all agree that that is not even the third worst thing that could happen to a person these days.

