Christmas night owls open thread: Regulators go easy on oil and gas frackers over clean-up costs

Justin Mikulka at DeSmog writes—As Fracking Companies Face Bankruptcy, US Regulators Enable Firms to Duck Cleanup Costs:

[...] Federal and state regulators have been failing to require [fracking] companies to fully fund expected cleanup liabilities, which helps mask the true cost of oil and gas production. Passing environmental cleanup costs on to the taxpayer amounts to a backdoor subsidy for the oil and gas industry. Requiring oil and gas companies to pay for shutting down and cleaning up wells would greatly increase the cost of drilling for many oil and gas wells. The fracking industry already can’t make money pumping fossil fuels out of shale in the U.S., and that's without these firms coming even close to fully funding their cleanup costs. However, more state governments are realizing the scale of this problem and starting to look at increasing and enforcing bonding requirements for oil and gas well cleanup. However, in oil-rich places like Alberta, Canada, and Alaska, regulators are realizing that the money just isn't there. In 2018, the natural gas driller Amaroq Resources acquired the Nicolai Creek assets in southwest Alaska from the bankrupt Aurora Gas. This transaction was delayed when the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (AOGCC) announced $7 million in bonding required for the gas wells associated with the purchase. This is the point where the state government had the power to make Amaroq provide adequate bonding for well cleanup. The AOGCC then agreed to reduce that amount to $200,000 and the deal went ahead. Since that deal, the commission increased the minimum statewide bonding level to $400,000 per well for the first one to 10 wells. Amaroq would be required to abide by these new regulations and has appealed this decision. Company president Scott Pfoff explained that these new bonding requirements make the business “uneconomic.” And that is the reality. If oil and gas companies were required to pay for the full end-of-life cost of their wells, much of their inventory becomes uneconomic. This is where taxpayers come in. [...]

“Santa Claus is real. However, your parents are folkloric constructs meant to protect and foritfy children against the darknesses of the real world. They are symbols representing the return of the sun and the end of winter, the sacrifice of the king and the eternal fecundity of the queen. They wear traditional vestments and are associated with certain seasonal plants, animals, and foods. After a certain age, no intelligent child continues believing in their parents, and it is embarrassing when one professes such faith after puberty. Santa Claus, however, will never fail us.” ~~Catherynne M. Valente, The Orphan's Tales: In the Night Garden (2006)

Exxon teaches us a lesson yet again: massive, dangerous methane gas leak at Exxon Mobil facility goes unreported until European gov't scientists detect and expose it. And we trust profit-driven capitalists? Because they tell us we should? https://t.co/b3nDsoMnpN December 25, 2019

