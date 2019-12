Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 23:43 Hits: 3

Merry Christmas? In many western metropolises, a certain awareness has arisen not to impose your religion on people you don’t know. But wishing others good tidings is a shared human instinct.

