Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 23:54 Hits: 3

Lorenzo Fioramonti has been threatening to quit since just after the coalition government formed. He had called for billions to be spent to improve schools and universities, but that money was not forthcoming.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-education-minister-resigns-over-lack-of-funding/a-51796110?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf