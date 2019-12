Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 00:11 Hits: 3

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense leadership battle for control of the Likud party begins.

