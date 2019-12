Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 19:38 Hits: 3

In less than three weeks, board game lovers in France bought all 10,000 copies of Kapital!, a new game about class struggle, injustice and French politics created by a married couple of French sociologists.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191225-french-board-game-about-class-struggle-and-politics-sells-out-in-three-weeks