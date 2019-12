Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 20:05 Hits: 3

ASHKELON, Israel (Reuters) - A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported.

