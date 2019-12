Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 10:31 Hits: 0

It doesn't take much to spark corrections in vulnerable economies and markets, and big shocks to highly vulnerable systems are a recipe for crisis. That's why the vulnerability of today's global economy – reflected in real economies, financial asset prices, and misguided monetary policy – needs to be taken seriously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/high-economic-vulnerablility-risk-of-major-shock-by-stephen-s-roach-2019-12