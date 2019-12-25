'We can have peace now': Woman undergoing medical treatment granted deportation relief

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 22:00 Hits: 3

An immigrant who had been anxiously awaiting a final decision on her request for deportation relief in order to keep receiving life-extending medical treatment in the U.S. has found out that her application was approved, ensuring she’ll be able to stay for at least another two years.

Maria Isabel Bueso had been among the immigrants across the country told to leave the U.S. after previously being approved for medical deferred action. Cancer, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis—it didn’t matter, the administration was telling them to get out. The administration backed down under public pressure in September, but the status of Bueso’s application continued to be unclear, leaving her in limbo.

Bueso would remain in limbo until this month, when she received news that her application had been granted. “While the past few months have been trying on both me and my family,” she said according to the Daily Democrat, “it has also been incredible to receive such an outpouring of love and support from people all over the country.”

Officials also recently granted medical deferred action to 16-year-old Jonathan Sanchez, and their powerful testimonies both in front of cameras and Congress were pivotal in pressuring the administration to back down. “If I go back to Honduras, I won't survive,” he told legislators in September. “My life expectancy was very short,” Bueso said. “I could die within a month if I don't get treatment. I am a human being with hopes and dreams.”

None of these families should have had to go through any of this. “I am so happy that we can have peace now,” Bueso said according to the Daily Democrat, overjoyed about her win but also concerned about the many other families also awaiting a decision on their applications for relief. “We also hope all families in need of medical deferred action soon receive communication so they can continue the care they deserve.”

