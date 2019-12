Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 02:26 Hits: 4

Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign announced a new contest to drum up fundraising: who can give the Democratic candidate the lowest contribution.In a email to supporters Tuesday evening, Buttigieg's campaign wr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475890-buttigieg-campaign-introduces-contest-for-lowest-donation