Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 13:04 Hits: 4

A Texas woman was released this week after being detained by Mexican authorities for trying to bring Christmas gifts to children living in migrant camps on the southern border as they wait for pending asylum cases in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/475896-texas-mom-who-was-arrested-for-delivering-christmas-presents-to