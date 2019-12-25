For many, the holiday season is a lonely time. Here are 5 ways to offer support to those in need

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 16:00 Hits: 5

Whether people celebrate certain holidays or not, the winter season is one filled with messages of family, community, and warmth. For many people, however, the holiday season can be a painful one. Some people are estranged from family due to LGBTQ identity, divorce, or trauma, among other reasons, while others simply live far apart due to incarceration, immigration, or life changes.

Marginalized folks, even those close to family and friends, may also experience extra stress or sadness around the season. Low-income people, for example, may stress over not being able to buy enough presents or experience anxiety about how to cover increased child care costs while school is no longer in session. People with disabilities may face extra obstacles when it comes to visiting someone’s home or dealing with mobility issues due to weather. And of course, sometimes people could just use a little extra support, no matter what day of the year it is.

Want to support people in your life this holiday season, but feel stumped on how to do so? No advice will work perfectly for all people or situations, but these suggestions might help you get started.

1. Offer specific forms of support

Accepting help can be uncomfortable. On the other side, even offering help can feel uncomfortable: You might feel concerned that you’re overstepping, offending, or otherwise creating an awkward situation out of thin air. Still, one of the best ways to combat this awkwardness is to make space for people in your life to tell you what sort of care or help they’re actually seeking.

Some examples? A friend recently estranged from family might really appreciate an explicit offer to make plans over a holiday break. A neighbor that’s pretty isolated might take you up on the chance to get out of town together for a day trip. A family member who lives across the country might feel more included in festivities if you offer to video call instead of just text. The way to know, of course, is to ask.

Jor-El Caraballo, a mental health professional and relationship therapist, suggested the following questions when speaking to Bustle on how to support a partner who is estranged from family during the holidays. "Some questions to consider together are: How you are feeling about not going home for the holidays? What does your ideal time during the holidays look like? How can I best support you during the holidays?"

2. Offer several types of contact

Depending on your relationship with someone, as well as your own obligations, you might not have time or space to actually invite them over for a holiday dinner or do an activity together. Letting someone you when and how you will be available could brighten someone’s experience, however. For instance, you might let someone know that you’d love to chat with them on the phone and would be available in the afternoon after XYZ holiday. Or that while you, unfortunately, won’t have a chance to drive over to their area and see them, you’re free XYZ evenings to catch up on video chat.

3. Share free mental health resources

Daily Kos previously compiled a list of free resources for mental health support and suicide prevention. Of particular note is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, which is available 24/7 and always free. Prefer texts? The Crisis Text Line is free and reachable by texting HOME to 741741.

NPR also compiled a thorough resource on ways to support a loved one who may be at risk of suicide.

4. Brainstorm free or low-cost activities

Whether you do the specific activities with someone or not, doing a little research on free or low-cost options may make someone feel more connected and cared for. Libraries often have passes for discounted or free museums, for example. Social media sites like Facebook and Meetup are often a hub of local events and groups. Or it could be as simple as meeting someone for coffee.

“It could be something major like sharing a Christmas meal but it could easily be simpler, like a shared cup of coffee,” Keith Humphreys, a psychiatrist at Stanford Health Care, told HuffPost in an interview. “There’s no magic to it, someone just needs to take the initiative to reach out.”

5. Hold space for people when you can

“I think it’s really important that you don’t feel like you have to fix it, but just be curious and listen to your friends’ experience,” Dr. Laura Rosen, a clinical psychologist, told The Cut in an interview about supporting friends with depression. Whether the person you’re thinking of is clinically depressed or not, if they’re struggling during the holidays, they might appreciate space to simply share how they’re feeling.

Psychologist Philip Karahassan said something similarl to Bustle, noting that "Depression and anxiety are laden with so much fear that it can seem impossible to sort out, and so sharing might feel overwhelming. By allowing them to explore in a non-judgemental setting it will give your friend both mental and emotional space away from the problem so that they can think and feel their way out of it."​​​​​​

If you have the mental bandwidth to do so, offering a safe space for someone to express themselves might be the best gift they receive all season.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906273