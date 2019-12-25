Dreamer-led movement to win DACA makes Teen Vogue’s list of youth activist movements of the 2010s

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 18:00 Hits: 3

The undocumented immigrant youth-led effort to win the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012 is featured in Teen Vogue’s list of youth activist movements of 2010s, where Jameelah Nasheed writes that these aspiring Americans “spent the 2010s fighting for rights in the country they call home. In 2008, United We Dream (UWD)—a youth-led immigrant organization dedicated to protecting and defending immigrant rights—was co-founded by Cristina Jiménez and Julieta Garibay. UWD originally consisted of young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and fought for legal protection and rights through protests and lobbying.”

It was ongoing pressure from undocumented immigrant youth that eventually pushed the Obama administration into implementing the DACA program, which has since allowed 700,000 undocumented youth to work legally and live free from the fear of deportation. Since then, undocumented immigrant youth have been able to pursue careers in education and medicine, have opened small businesses and helped communities recover from natural disasters, and have been able to pursue higher education and raise their families in the only place they’ve ever known as home.

But all their work and success and peace of mind are at risk today, following the Trump administration’s despicable decision in September 2017 to end the program and leave hundreds of thousands of young people at risk of deportation and separation from their families and communities. While subsequent court action forced the administration to partially restore the program, its fate is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. “Even as the decade closes out, the fight over DACA isn’t over,” said Teen Vogue.

But this movement’s power and resilience aren’t over, either. Martín Batalla Vidal, one of the DACA recipients who sued the administration and saw his litigation go all the way to the Supreme Court, said he’s determined to keep fighting for his place here. “The security of having DACA helped me to be able to proudly come out as gay and unafraid,” he wrote in an op-ed published by Vox. “I no longer live in fear. I will fight until the very end to not be ripped away from my mother, my community, and the place I have called home for over 20 years.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906278