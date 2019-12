Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 09:15 Hits: 3

After months of deadly protests, Iraq's parliament has approved a new election law that upends parts of the post-US invasion system. A prominent Shiite cleric said the law "will get rid of all corrupt parties."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-new-election-law-paves-way-for-more-independent-candidates/a-51791470?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf