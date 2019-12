Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 08:32 Hits: 3

The funeral of Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah got underway Wednesday as his remains arrived at the People's Palace, images broadcast by state TV showed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191225-algeria-s-strongman-gaid-salah-to-be-buried-as-protesters-defy-national-mourning