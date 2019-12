Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 10:35 Hits: 3

Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched Wednesday in southern Iraq to mourn a dead activist after a night during which the headquarters of two pro-Iran militias were set on fire, an AFP correspondent reported.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iraqi-city-in-turmoil-after-activist-s-death-12210926