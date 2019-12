Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 10:20 Hits: 3

Palestine is blessed with many special holy places, and the tourism they attract is a hugely important economic resource and vital instrument for preserving Palestinian culture. But unprecedented obstacles erected by Israel threaten Palestine's efforts to develop the sector.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/palestine-religious-tourism-israeli-obstacles-by-rula-maayah-2019-12