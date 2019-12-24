Bloomberg says his campaign will no longer use prison labor to make pro-Bloomberg phone calls

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 23:30 Hits: 3

Billionaire presidential candidate because-he-says-so Michael Bloomberg would like everyone to know that his campaign did not intend to hire prison labor to make telephone calls extolling his candidacy. It just sort of happened.

“We do not support this practice and we are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors moving forward,” said a statement from the newest extremely rich person to decide that while stopping fascism is important, these Democratic notions of instead taxing extremely rich people are a bridge too far.

So that's a thing that happened. On Christmas Eve, a billionaire running for president against another billionaire by bypassing the debates and just drilling his presence directly into your skull via advertising and paid phone calls had to issue a clarification after the lowest bidder for explaining why billionaires ought to be running this place turned out to be using prison labor to do it.

Good way to close out 2019, everybody. A bit too on-the-nose, perhaps, but still a good effort.

