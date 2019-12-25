Cheers and Jeers: Xmas Eve Baked Beans and Conspiracy Theory Liveblogging

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 00:30 Hits: 3

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE…

Maine Folklife Center:

Across New England, and certainly throughout Maine, a tradition of baked bean suppers takes place in community institutions such as churches, granges, and firehouses… While Boston is known as bean-town, only in Maine can you ever really get to know beans. B&M (Burnham and Morrill) baked beans of Portland still bakes beans in huge iron pots in brick ovens before they can them for distribution around the country. The Kennebec Bean Company in North Vassalboro packages a range of Maine-grown beans under the "State of Maine" label and also sells many of them prepared to an old Maine lumber camp formula. They cook varieties of beans only known in Maine… While many people in Maine cook their beans in a ceramic bean pot, the most unique cooking process for beans in Maine developed in the Maine logging camps. Pork and beans, baked in a bean hole, remains the logger's main dish. The slow, long cooking makes the bean very digestible as well as tender and delicious. In the logging camps, beans were served at every meal. The bean hole is a stone-lined pit in which a fire is built until a good bed of coals forms. A cast iron bean pot (holds about eleven pounds of dried beans) is lowered into the pit, covered over with dirt and allowed to cook, usually overnight.

Once again I feel blessed to have created the internet's most cherished War-On-Christmas eve tradition: sitting in a giant kiddie pool eating beans while swapping conspiracy theories (but only the ones deemed true by my researchers over at BillyFact) with everybody on earth. Whether you're a regular participant or a newcomer, we invite you to join us below and bear witness as the holiday mirth oozes forth spontaneously like boogers of freedom conga-lining through the nasal passages of destiny. I'll be staggering around, dispensing rum balls and counting the silverware.

In honor of the furry internet sensation the world lost earlier this month, here’s last year’s Yule log tended by Lil Bub:

-

Sleigh bells ring down yonder... [Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Scheduling Note: No C&J tomorrow or Thursday unless they happen via immaculate conception. (They won't.) A regular west coast-friendly column and Who Won the Week poll will appear on Friday evening as usual. We wish you a Merry Christmas, we wish you a Merry Christmas, we wish you a Merry Christmas, and a happy early Easter. Hippity hop, everyone! —Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

If Santa was a Mainer...

Days 'til 2020: 8

Speed at which Santa will travel tonight, according to the internet: 5,083,000 mph

Approximate number of Xmas trees planted for every one cut: 3

Percent of people who say they wrap their gifts a day or two before Xmas: 27%

Height of the Rudolph figure used in the stop-motion animated TV Xmas classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 4 inches

Shelf life of a store-bought Xmas fruitcake, if it's refrigerated, according to CNN: 3 years

percent chance that I’ve pissed off Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. by writing “Xmas” four times in a row just now: 92.6%

Age of Kwanzaa, which was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 to celebrate family, culture and heritage, and is modeled after the first harvest celebrations in Africa: 53

-

Before We Go Any Further...

I cede this space to Kossack DuzT, whose 2013 post is now an annual tradition:

Economic forces dictate that there can never be a day where everything shuts down, where everything gets put on hold and people just get to enjoy time with their families. […] So, if you're working Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, New Years Day; remember there's a shitload of us out here doing the same thing. Someone has to. I feel you my sisters and brothers. And to those of you able to enjoy the holidays with family, please take just a moment to think of us. We are out here to facilitate your lifestyles. We are out here making sure everything works the way you expect. We are out here so you don't have to be.

And thank you for that.

Speaking of people to be thankful for…

From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/dNfx52AjMN December 25, 2019

-

Your Holiday Molly Ivins Moment:

And a Merry Christmas to all, including people who have white Christmas trees decorated entirely with purple balls. Merry Christmas to the Red states and the Blue states, to the R's and D's, and to all the troops stationed in Afghanistan, including the French troops there—Mais oui, Chwistmas, y'all. Merry Christmas to all the people who had to eat bugs on reality shows this year and to all the professional athletes who have not gotten into duke-outs (lumps of coal to the rest of you jocks). Merry Christmas to the homeless and the people in the shelters, and especially to those who are feeding the people in the shelters. Season's Best to all the cops who collected for Blue Santa this year, and a Tiny Tim Salute to all the prisoners, including Martha Stewart. Her cell-wing lost the prison's Christmas decorating contest this year—when it rains ... Feliz Navidad to all our immigrants, legal and otherwise — may La Migra be far away and tamales close at hand. By the way, there are some new legal rights groups that will go after the scum who hire you and then refuse to pay you. Joyeux Noel to all our friends in Canada, and please overlook the pifflebrains who keep insulting you. —December, 2004

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Waiting…

-

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Looks good over much of the country. Santa hopes you enjoy your gift of gravity-compliant moisture pellets, California:

-

Okay, pass the beans. And if you need to use the can...

-

