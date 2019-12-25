Iowa woman who admitted to hitting child because she's 'a Mexican' charged in another hit-and-run

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 02:00 Hits: 3

An Iowa woman charged with a hate crime after she admitted to intentionally running over a 14-year-old girl because the woman thought the teen was "a Mexican" allegedly hit and injured another child of color and targeted those at a convenience store with racial slurs the same day, according to local news station KCCI. Nicole Marie Poole Franklin of Des Moines is now facing two attempted murder charges and two hate crime charges, among others, after police said she allegedly hit a black 12-year-old boy with her SUV on Dec. 9, then hit 14-year-old Natalia Miranda less than an hour later.

The first crash occurred in the 6000 block of Creston Avenue after witnesses told police the SUV Franklin was driving accelerated onto the sidewalk, where the child was walking. He was hit about six miles northwest of the location where Miranda was injured while walking to an evening program at Indian Hills Jr. High School in Clive, police said. Although Miranda suffered a concussion, the other child wasn’t seriously injured, KCCI reported.

Investigators determined both crashes were intentional after witness video obtained by KCCI showed Franklin telling a Conoco convenience store employee: "You're a f------ n---—." She is also accused of targeting at least one customer at the store with racial slurs.

When she did, the customer was shown on video asking another person in the store: "You see this s---? You see this, right?" It's unclear what happened next, but Franklin could be heard saying: "You ain't going nowhere. What do you think you're f------ doing creeping up on someone? Get the f--- out of here."

The customer responded: "You might be going to jail so just chill." He then warned the woman: "You're on camera." She was shown continuing to hurl racial slurs, even as a law enforcement officer who had arrived on the scene tried to get her attention.

“Ma’am,” the officer said. But Franklin ignored the officer and continued targeting those at the store. "Someone's coming for you guys," she said. “Ma’am, let’s go outside,” the officer said. Franklin got in a few more words before following the officer outside the store, the video showed. Franklin is being held at Polk County Jail on a $1 million bail, KCCI reported.

