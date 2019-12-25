Celebrate the holiday season with Earth, Wind Fire

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 02:30 Hits: 3

I don’t know how many of you got a chance to see The Kennedy Center Honors this year, where one of the honorees was the legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire (EWF).

This article details how Earth, Wind & Fire made history as the first black group inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors:

Original members Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson were in attendance for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, held inside Washington, D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where they paid tribute to late member and founder Maurice White. Johnson told Billboard, “You can’t play any Earth Wind & Fire songs without Maurice’s DNA being on it, so he’s always here and we’re always celebrating him and his

This article from The Undefeated describes how Earth, Wind & Fire brought the funk to the Kennedy Center Honors:

The groove that exists in Earth, Wind & Fire’s DNA is difficult to quantify and even harder not to be touched by. This was White’s vision and why his spirit felt present. As the crowd and performers ran through a king’s ransom of hit records, White’s being loomed large. It’s also worth noting how unusual this moment was. For the most part, individual singers and songwriters get Kennedy Center Honors. Earth, Wind & Fire is just the fourth musical group to receive one of the most prestigious titles in the arts, following The Who in 2008, Led Zeppelin in 2012 and The Eagles in 2016. They also are the first African American band to receive the distinction. “They should’ve been honored,” said musician Aaron Neville, who was in attendance. “They’re a world staple.” Closing the show out with Earth, Wind & Fire was both a marathon and inspiring victory lap. They received two standing ovations, both of which lasted well over a minute with audience members screaming their adoration for Bailey, White and Johnson. The show concluded with a karaoke-style session of “September” with Legend, Nick Jonas, Ne-Yo and Erivo all having their chance to run through one of the most beloved songs in music history. As yet another decade of Earth, Wind & Fire’s legacy makes way for the next, Sunday night in Washington proved the group is forever linked to the history of sound. As true a supergroup as there ever was, they’re ambassadors of fun, diversity and, not to be forgotten, love.

The week after the ceremony, Maurice White’s birthday was commemorated on social media:

As we celebrate #MauriceWhite's musical legacy today on what would have been his 78th birthday (born 12/19/41), we're revisiting #EarthWindAndFire's dynamic discography via the results of our readers' poll | Discover where all of their studio albums rank: https://t.co/CAhyfUVDQ9pic.twitter.com/lmPO8RKbYi December 19, 2019

To learn more about Maurice, and EWF, I suggest reading his autobiography:

My Life with Earth, Wind & Fire by Maurice White and Herb Powell

With its dynamic horns, contrasting vocals, and vivid stage shows, Earth, Wind & Fire was one of the most popular acts of the late twentieth century—the band "that changed the sound of black pop" (Rolling Stone)—and its music continues to inspire modern artists including Usher, Jay-Z, Cee-Lo Green, and Outkast. At last, the band’s founder, Maurice White, shares the story of his success. White reflects on the great blessings music has brought to his life and the struggles he’s endured: his mother leaving him behind in Memphis when he was four; learning to play the drums with Booker T. Jones; moving to Chicago at eighteen and later Los Angeles after leaving the Ramsey Lewis Trio; forming EWF, only to have the original group fall apart; working with Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond; his diagnosis of Parkinson’s; and his final public performance with the group at the 2006 Grammy Awards. Through it all, White credits his faith for his amazing success and guidance in overcoming his many challenges. My Life with Earth Wind, and Fire is an intimate, moving, and beautiful memoir from a man whose creativity and determination carried him to great success, and whose faith enabled him to savor every moment.

Every year, I write a holiday music story. This year, I thought it would be fun to play some of EWF’s seasonal tunes.

Enjoy!

Happy Holidays to those of you who are celebrating!

Join me in comments and please play some of your favorite holiday tunes (or EWF faves).

