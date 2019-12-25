The long and messy history over the meaning of Christmas

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 03:30 Hits: 3

I asked a friend the other day whether she and her boyfriend had any plans for Christmas. She giggled and said: “He’s Hindu. Christmas ain’t anything special for us.” And while, yes, Christmas is a religious holiday, it’s also culturally become more than that, which is why I responded: “Christmas is a capitalist holiday.” For the people who want Christmas to be about Jesus, it can be about Jesus, but just as Christians may have co-opted a rather lively pagan festival—and actually incorporated some of its traditions—from the 19th century on, the holiday’s themes of family have been appropriated as an excuse to spend money as a tradition, which is also an important element within the larger economy. Just as Halloween and New Years are rationalized by adults as days that mean more than kids getting candy or thinking about another year of one’s life, those dates can instead be about times where it’s socially acceptable to get drunk and make fools of themselves.

Things can be about more than one thing and grow beyond their original meaning.

People can like the messages of family and community in It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol, or they can gather with their loved ones to watch Die Hard if they’re sick of hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” for the zillionth time, and believe Santa Claus is the despotic leader of a totalitarian kratocracy. Or maybe Christmas is a day healing or ruminations of old memories (e.g., contrary to popular myth, studies indicate mental health issues do NOT increase over the holiday).

But, like with all things, there are arguments. The persecution complex of conservatives has done some co-opting of Christmas, too. If one looks at the current tactics of media messaging, whether it be proselytizing a religion or advocating a political agenda, it’s sometimes easier to generate “OUTRAGE!!!” about perceived slights than it is to get people involved with “good news” alone. So it has led to evangelicals lamenting an imagined “war” against Christianity, whether it be red cups at Starbucks or being pissed at Disney because they refuse to discriminate.

So I thought it would be interesting to ask: What does Christmas mean to you? Is it about family? Is it about generosity? Or is it a time of the year with crass marketing and faux feelings based on materialism? Do you look at the Christmas season as a positive or negative?

Christmas, as a holiday, has existed in some form since the middle of the 4th century. The choice of the December 25 date has been the source of competing theories. In the early 3rd century, Sextus Julius Africanus theorized based on astronomical symbolism that March 25 (i.e., the spring vernal equinox) was the date of Jesus Christ’s conception. Add nine months to March 25, and it becomes December 25 for a birth date. According to Saint Augustine, the choice of a late December date corresponded to the winter solstice on the Roman calendar, which he argued symbolically represented a celebration occurring on the shortest day with the most darkness, with the light growing more and more each day after, representative of Jesus being the light of the world. Other theories posit the early Christian church co-opted the winter solstice and festivals meant to honor the Roman deities Saturn and Sol Invictus. Saturnalia included modern Christmas elements such as gift giving, candle lighting, and the use of decorated trees within the festivities.

By the 17th century, the holiday had become controversial. In part because of its quasi-pagan origins, Puritans and protestants objected to the celebration of Christmas, which was seen as a holiday associated with drunkenness and debauchery, along with anti-Catholic accusations which claimed Christmas was an invention of the Catholic Church—if one is stuck only in literal interpretations, the Bible only specifically sanctions the Sabbath—and argued it had “the trappings of popery, anti-Christian rags of the Beast.”

In 17th century America, celebration of Christmas was illegal and could result in a fine of five shillings. Acts of the British Parliament in the 1640s effectively banned Christmas, with what are now traditional parts of the holiday deemed the behavior of heathens and defiance of ordinances in singing Christmas songs “a political act.” The ban, pushed through by future Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell and his anti-Catholic allies which would eventually be responsible for the regicide of Charles I, found singing and related Christmas festivities sinful and an affront to puritan values.

The modern iteration of Christmas is largely the result of a mid-Victorian movement towards embracing old rituals and past religious traditions in the 1830s and 1840s, with the popularization of ideas about the holiday in works like A Christmas Carol, and especially A Christmas Carol. Dickens’s novella both captured the popular sentiment in England which sought to restore the holiday, and reinforced certain ideas about Christmas which dovetailed into his own social commentary about the scourge of poverty.

In 1798, economist Thomas Robert Malthus published a treatise named An Essay on the Principle of Population in which he argued population and food supply were linked, and any surplus in food inventories will expand population until the situation becomes unsustainable. According to Malthus, not only will the world eventually run out of food, but the increases in population will also flood economic markets with a glut of surplus labor lowering wages, inevitably creating both famine and poverty. The term Malthusian catastrophe (e.g., think Soylent Green) is named in his honor and based on his work, with the basics of this idea having been incredibly influential. Malthus’s views about scarcity of food is said to have been a source of inspiration for both Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace in developing the theories surrounding natural selection and evolution.

However, some of Malthus’s assertions have not borne true—human populations aren’t growing geometrically, in fact growth is slowing, and expected to top out at around 11 billion at the beginning of the 22nd century—and other assumptions didn’t anticipate technological factors which have made obesity a bigger problem for a good chunk of the western world in 2019 than the threat of starvation. Also, another aspect of evaluating the concept of a Malthusian trap is the fact Malthus was a rich asshole who advocated letting poor people starve. Malthus supported workhouses with brutal conditions meant to motivate poor people to stop being poor, and the Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834 which curtailed food given to the poor was “based on Malthusian reasoning that helping the poor only encourages them to have more children and thereby exacerbate poverty.” Dickens was disgusted by how much the ideas of Malthus came to dominate popular political ideology, and put some of Malthus’s views in the mouth of Ebenezer Scrooge. (e.g., “If they would rather die they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”)

From Michael Shermer at Scientific American:

The British government had a similar Malthusian attitude during the Irish potato famine of the 1840s ... reasoning that famine, in the words of Assistant Secretary to the Treasury Charles Trevelyan, was an “effective mechanism for reducing surplus population.”

Both a tour of the Cornish tin mines, in which Dickens saw children working in awful conditions, and a visit to London’s Field Lane Ragged School for street children, are said to have influenced the creation of A Christmas Carol as well. Around the same time he visited the mines in Cornwall, a commission of the British parliament released a report on child labor. Disgusted by the report, Dickens had originally intended to publish a pamphlet urging the public to do something about it. However, it’s believed he used A Christmas Carol instead as a way to get across his points.

[A Christmas Story is] intended to open its readers' hearts towards those struggling to survive on the lower rungs of the economic ladder and to encourage practical benevolence, but also to warn of the terrible danger to society created by the toleration of widespread ignorance and actual want among the poor.

While the phrase “Merry Christmas” has existed since at least the early 16th century, A Christmas Carol made it popular. Also, within A Christmas Carol, Dickens linked Christmas with a theme generosity, which accentuated certain notions of festivity through family gatherings, celebration through specific foods and drinks, worship, and social reconciliation. Most of the trappings of a modern Christmas—carolers, Christmas trees, gift giving, toys for children, Christmas cards, and even paid Christmas vacations—are present within the story.

But if Christmas has a history of countervailing forces using the holiday to advocate social ideas, the past century has been dotted with conservative whining over whether Christ is being removed from Christmas. This has been true for decades, even before the concept of political correctness existed, as secular economic forces during the 20th century have turned the holiday more towards Santa Claus, reindeer, and exacerbated credit card debt in chasing the latest trends in merchandise. This can be seen in how the Christmas shopping season has expanded to take up more of the calendar, and some retail workers can’t even get Thanksgiving day off now because of the importance of the economic nature of Christmas.

But the very nature of Dickens’s argument in A Christmas Carol is that Christmas should be a holiday where people come together, are a little nicer to each other, and realize that through generosity, goodwill, and understanding beyond their differences, the world and the individuals within that world are better. That flies in the face of modern conservative political ideology, which many times boils down to: “Fuck your feelings” and any chance to accept other viewpoints beyond theirs. And it should be noted that, just as the modern corporations scorned by conservatives tend to sidestep the Christian connotations of the holiday, Dickens himself did not include anything about Jesus or the Biblical nativity story as a part of A Christmas Carol, with author C.S. Lewis having lamented Dickens’s lack of any interest in the concept of a living God being central to the ideas around the story. (e.g., “Mary, the Magi, and the Angels are replaced by “spirits.”)

As far back as 1921, Henry Ford, noted industrialist and anti-Semite, decried the lack of Jesus in Christmas celebrations. Those same arguments (and lies) have percolated throughout the years, but have been championed by one particular cable network over the last two decades. Ford’s same argument, in almost the same form, was made by Bill O’Reilly on Fox News in 2004, and by various personalities of “State TV” every year since.

From Parker Molloy at Media Matters:

In 1959, the right-wing John Birch Society published a pamphlet titled There Goes Christmas?! in which its authors argued that the United Nations and communists were trying to “take Christ out of Christmas.” In 2000, white nationalist blog VDare published what’s thought to be the first online mention of the “War Against Christmas,” warning that Amazon’s use of the phrase “Happy Holidays” in an email was symbolic of “the struggle to abolish America.” The out-groups supposedly responsible for attacking Christian traditions may have changed over the years, but from Ford to Fox, the backbone of the War on Christmas conspiracy theory has always been that of Christian nationalism. With a series of lies, half-truths, and distortions, Fox News and other right-wing media figures have kept the Christmas culture war at the forefront of American politics for 15 years, maintaining a cache of examples they can pull from when they need to distract from an unfavorable news cycle. These stories are almost always framed around the idea that political correctness has gone too far and treat the issues brought up as though they are a development of recent decades.

As the short overview of history above shows, Christmas has meant many things to many people. It’s been loathed and obsessively protected by supposed moral guardians. It has meant things religious, economic, and political throughout its history. And it has been used to appeal to the better nature of human generosity, and the selfishness of want as well. So the next time tries to state exactly what Christmas means, it may not be the entire truth of the matter, and may not be what it means to whomever might be celebrating in the years to come.

