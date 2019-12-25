Christmas Eve night owls thread: Things may look bleak now, but the past shows change can be swift

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 04:00 Hits: 3

Amanda Marcotte at Salon writes—Things may look bleak at decade's end — but the world can shift rapidly:

[...] Right now, the world is a grim place. We're seeing the rise of an authoritarian nationalist sentiment at home and around the world, fueled in part by the social media technologies that were providing so much hope a few years ago. The American democracy that seemed rock solid for generations is under serious threat. We have an election in 2020, and there's every reason to believe it could be the end of us, either because Trump wins or he loses but decides to invalidate the election somehow to hold onto power (a move that Republicans currently seem prepared to back to the hilt). And yet, looking over this 30 year block of memories, what sticks out to me is the realization that the future is never certain and that even those things that seem they will never change can shift overnight in unimaginable and unpredictable ways. I challenge anyone reading this to look back over the ends of decades you have witnessed and ask yourself: If you could go back in time and ask yourself in 1989, 1999 or 2009 what the future would holds, wouldn't your then-self would be wildly off in their guesses? The next year will be hard. If it goes poorly, the next decade might be unimaginably terrible. We could be looking at the end of democracy as we know it. No one should underestimate that threat. But take comfort in the fact that there's really no way to know how things will unspool, especially given the chaotic nature of our current times. Trumpism is powerful, but the majority of Americans oppose it — and history has shown, time and again, that such popular sentiment cannot be contained. Ultimately it will spill over and cause change, even when those in power aren't expecting it. We just have to keep doing the right thing and pulling in the right direction, and — who knows? Maybe something, somewhere, will break and our opportunity to take this country back will present itself. [...]

“During much of the Paleolithic, reindeer were a primary food source for Eurasians, but judging by the relative scarcity of their representations in cave paintings, they were not as highly respected as aurochs, horses, and bison. They don't seem to have been deemed sacred. By the time domestication commenced, that attitude had changed, as evidenced by the Bronze Age megaliths depicting flying reindeer—a motif that still figures prominently in the religion of contemporary Siberian tribes such as the Evenki and Eveny. Some believe that Santa's flying reindeer ultimately derive from these myths. I don't, but I have been called Scrooge more than once.” ~~Richard C. Francis, Domesticated: Evolution in a Man-Made World (2015)

At Daily Kos on this date in 2018—Spare a thought for poor Chief Justice Roberts, who can't let his freak partisan flag fly anymore:

One thing you have to give Chief Justice John Roberts: He's smart. Smart enough to know that Individual 1 poses a danger not just to the nation, but to something he probably considers more important: his legacy. So here we go with another profile of the man as a principled but conservative jurist who really, really isn't just a partisan activist using his position on the court to undermine the Voting Rights Act, empower corporate America, and shore up the NRA. Oh, wait; he did all those things. But now there are two new rabid conservatives whose seats on the court might be just as illegitimate as the unindicted co-conspirator who nominated them. So he has to walk a careful line: follow his arch-conservative, partisan heart, or think about how the future is going to consider him and temper those leanings to secure a place in history. To that end, suggests the New York Times’ Adam Liptak, on Friday he "seemed to underscore that point … joining the court's four-member liberal wing, all appointed by Democratic presidents, to reject a request from the Trump administration in a case that could upend decades of asylum policy." He also recently "drew sharp criticism from three conservative colleagues for voting to deny review in two cases on efforts to stop payments to Planned Parenthood." All this is him "controlling the pace of change" on the court, suggests Liptak, quoting Daniel Epps, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis. It doesn't mean he's all of a sudden going to become that non-partisan umpire, calling balls and strikes as he promised to do in his own confirmation hearings.

