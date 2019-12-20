Joe Biden Criticized at Democratic Debate over Iraq, Afghanistan Wars Failure to Close Gitmo

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 13:28 Hits: 1

Former Vice President Joe Biden sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders about his support for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and faced scrutiny over his failure to close Guantánamo Bay during President Obama’s tenure in the White House at Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles. We look at the candidates’ foreign policy stances with award-winning investigative reporter Azmat Khan, a New York Times Magazine contributing writer and a Future of War fellow at the New America Foundation.

